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Professor Peter Gøtzsche, the case against mammography screening in breast cancer:
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96 views • March 28, 2022
Professor Peter Gøtzsche lecture against mammography screening in breast cancer.
https://www.brighteon.com/610c5bb9-b584-4091-b90e-81b16bab4eb9
https://www.brighteon.com/2e4d55fa-bb14-412a-bab7-c4ad182e6568
https://www.brighteon.com/19bd439d-2696-4246-91cf-7c7e48af7fba
https://www.brighteon.com/34d3bfd7-534f-41bd-bc37-9ee3709bdf7d
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4582264/
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3191
https://www.axios.com/2022/03/25/half-of-women-will-get-a-false-positive-3d-mammogram-study-finds
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2790521
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770959
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10549-017-4443-x
https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article/113/1/16/5859630
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M18-1199
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-1241
https://undark.org/2020/08/12/risk-covid-19-routine-screenings/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/04/14/susan-bewley-things-should-never-be-the-same-again-in-the-screening-world/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5588356/
https://www.eoc.ch/dms/site-eoc/documenti/Choosing-wisely/Atti-del-Simposio-2017/Helping-patients-to-make-risk-literate-decisions-about-screening---Jenny/Helping%20patients%20to%20make%20risk%20literate%20decisions%20about%20screening%20-%20Jenny.pdf
https://jamanetwork.com/data/journals/jama/936979/jit180002t1.png
https://jamanetwork.com/data/Journals/JAMA/931849/jpg140030fa.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/breast1.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/Real-worldscreeningmammographymortalitybenefits.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/1_2020-08-17.png
https://cdn1.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/3588694/CCK00fIUoAAqKP1.0.png
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5224
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5625
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2679928
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/may/07/impact-of-mass-breast-cancer-screening-has-been-overrated
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24380095/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1792915
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJM199804163381601
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/0003-4819-155-8-201110180-00004
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-0970
https://academic.oup.com/ije/article/44/1/264/654148
https://www.brighteon.com/610c5bb9-b584-4091-b90e-81b16bab4eb9
https://www.brighteon.com/2e4d55fa-bb14-412a-bab7-c4ad182e6568
https://www.brighteon.com/19bd439d-2696-4246-91cf-7c7e48af7fba
https://www.brighteon.com/34d3bfd7-534f-41bd-bc37-9ee3709bdf7d
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4582264/
https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3191
https://www.axios.com/2022/03/25/half-of-women-will-get-a-false-positive-3d-mammogram-study-finds
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2790521
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2770959
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10549-017-4443-x
https://academic.oup.com/jnci/article/113/1/16/5859630
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M18-1199
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-1241
https://undark.org/2020/08/12/risk-covid-19-routine-screenings/
https://blogs.bmj.com/bmj/2020/04/14/susan-bewley-things-should-never-be-the-same-again-in-the-screening-world/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5588356/
https://www.eoc.ch/dms/site-eoc/documenti/Choosing-wisely/Atti-del-Simposio-2017/Helping-patients-to-make-risk-literate-decisions-about-screening---Jenny/Helping%20patients%20to%20make%20risk%20literate%20decisions%20about%20screening%20-%20Jenny.pdf
https://jamanetwork.com/data/journals/jama/936979/jit180002t1.png
https://jamanetwork.com/data/Journals/JAMA/931849/jpg140030fa.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/breast1.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/Real-worldscreeningmammographymortalitybenefits.png
https://tsig.gr/media/kunena/attachments/672/1_2020-08-17.png
https://cdn1.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_asset/file/3588694/CCK00fIUoAAqKP1.0.png
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5224
https://www.bmj.com/content/359/bmj.j5625
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2679928
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/may/07/impact-of-mass-breast-cancer-screening-has-been-overrated
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24380095/
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/article-abstract/1792915
https://www.nejm.org/doi/pdf/10.1056/NEJM199804163381601
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/0003-4819-155-8-201110180-00004
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M15-0970
https://academic.oup.com/ije/article/44/1/264/654148
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