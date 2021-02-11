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Fake Commercial - Dancing For Doctors [hd 720p]
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24 views • February 11, 2021
This is a comedy spoof commercial called "Dancing For Doctors" created by James Corbett.
Original on LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/doctorscommercial:9?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Original on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pb4XJCaCmPA/
Mirror On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHeR4Lwp89rF/
Mirror On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206463660138143744?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirror On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Fake-Commercial---Dancing-For-Doctors--hd-720p-:8?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirror On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqv9n-fake-commercial-dancing-for-doctors-hd-720p.html
Mirror On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/33fHHJi
Mirror On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/34c90ce8-3740-4ddf-9cf3-a4feda5bb3db
Mirror On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/j3I13h96Qn5ilLT
Original on LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/doctorscommercial:9?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Original on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pb4XJCaCmPA/
Mirror On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHeR4Lwp89rF/
Mirror On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1206463660138143744?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirror On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Fake-Commercial---Dancing-For-Doctors--hd-720p-:8?r=J3ZvrpSbQrvupva1Q4NgyvR7oHQwDHRk
Mirror On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vdqv9n-fake-commercial-dancing-for-doctors-hd-720p.html
Mirror On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/33fHHJi
Mirror On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/34c90ce8-3740-4ddf-9cf3-a4feda5bb3db
Mirror On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/j3I13h96Qn5ilLT
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