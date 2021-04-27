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Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warns that once you're Vaccinated,
Self-Government
Self-Government
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13468 views • April 27, 2021
https://www.brighteon.com/2103acc8-a7a0-4560-9453-ca922d455246
The Nuremberg Code (1947) https://www.bmj.com/content/313/7070#NUREMBERG

Breaking : Half Of NIH/CDC Refuse The COVID Vaccine Joining Billions of Anti Vaxxers https://www.brighteon.com/7f1a319d-bc8f-4fff-80e4-398182429517

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny warns that once you're Vaccinated, there's no going back and you're now a Super Spreader as stores and businesses begin placing bans on the vaccinated from entering.
The full effects of the vaccine take place 4 - 14 months after the injection and that's when the world will begin to see mass deaths from this injection.
Turn off the LYING News on your Stupid Idiot Box.
Source: Wil Paranormal via JIM CRENSHAW https://www.brighteon.com/d12a8ffd-e902-4de8-abc0-de55b3e89ecf


https://www.rebelnews.com/tags/pastor_artur_pawlowski Pastor Artur Pawlowski

The clock is ticking on Pastor Artur Pawlowski's freedom | Adam Soos with Ezra Levant
By Rebel News | May 04, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/the_clock_is_ticking_on_pastor_artur_pawlowskis_freedom_adam_soos_with_ezra_levant

“Lions do not bow to hyenas”: Artur Pawlowski continues to hold services despite secret warrant
By Adam Soos | May 03, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/lions_do_not_bow_to_hyenas_artur_pawlowski_continues_to_hold_services_despite_secret_warrant

REBEL ROUNDUP
Cops Keep Harassing Pastor Pawlowski, Public Health vs. Motocross & Peterborough Protest Gets Heated
April 30, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/rebel_roundup_april_30_2021

Calgary police obtain SECRET warrant to use “any force necessary” to disrupt church service
By Adam Soos | April 28, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/calgary_police_obtain_secret_warrant_to_use_any_force_necessary_to_disrupt_church_service


Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares his side of struggle with Calgary police
By Adam Soos | April 27, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_shares_his_side_of_struggle_with_calgary_police


Pastor kicked Calgary cops from church in viral video: Artur Pawlowski Interview
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_kicked_calgary_cops_from_church_in_viral_video_artur_pawlowski_interview


Pastor Artur: Clergy, business owners must find courage to “Kick those Nazis out”
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_clergy_business_owners_must_find_courage_to_kick_those_nazis_out


Warrantless cops, public health kicked out of Calgary church by pastor
By Rebel News | April 06, 2021 https://www.rebelnews.com/warrantless_cops_public_health_kicked_out_of_calgary_church_by_pastor
Keywords
health freedomcensorshipimmune systemvitamin dtreatmentdue processpandemicpreventionsupplementstyrannyftcpopulation controlmedical fascismmedical tyrannyzincfreedom of religioncoronaviruscovid-19quininevaccine compliancecoronavirus narrativehealth advicescience cultspeech control
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