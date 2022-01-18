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UK COLUMN NEWS - UK MRHA HAS NO RISK ASSESSMENT AND NO DATA AND NO QUESTIONS - THE LONG CON - ITS A SCAM
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10 views • January 18, 2022
UK COLUMN NEWS JAN 2022 LATEST NEWS AND HEADLINES.
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
A FIRST HAND ACCOUNT OF ABSOLUTE EVIL - WHY CAN'T THEY SEE? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gw5HXAIXH0g2/
ARE YOU MAGNETIC AFTER YOU TOOK THE CLOT SHOT? WELL YOUR MEAT IS! - https://www.brighteon.com/a59e19b9-f9c9-4e02-8bbd-3beb2809abb1
HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5
"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE NWO MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
DR Reiner Füllmich: Grand Jury Case Overview and List of Expert Witnesses - (Feb 5, 2022) - https://www.brighteon.com/855817be-f802-4383-965d-58d073e9f171
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
A FIRST HAND ACCOUNT OF ABSOLUTE EVIL - WHY CAN'T THEY SEE? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gw5HXAIXH0g2/
ARE YOU MAGNETIC AFTER YOU TOOK THE CLOT SHOT? WELL YOUR MEAT IS! - https://www.brighteon.com/a59e19b9-f9c9-4e02-8bbd-3beb2809abb1
HOT OFF THE PRESS: The Plan (Plandemic) - https://www.brighteon.com/a28ac4c5-27ce-4aac-86bb-2452e3bd71f5
"GUYS" THE POPE PROJECTOR IS PLAYING UP AGAIN! - THE NWO MOVIE SET -https://www.brighteon.com/af02457e-77aa-4e24-bf7d-a94dd29dba9d
SOLDIER BLOWS THE WHISTLE - THEY WILL CONTROL YOU IF YOUR VACCINATED! - BREAKING NEWS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/51ANR0ir1aBJ/
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