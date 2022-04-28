Dr Jennifer Daniels - Iodine, Gelatin, Water, Rice, Cholesterol and Other Great things for The Body and Why on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.25.2022)

Rice Wash for lovely skin. Take 1/3 c. white rice, well rinsed, and add to 2 cups water. Simmer for 15 minutes. Strain and save the cloudy water. Squirt it on face, neck, chest. Allow skin to air dry. Repeat 2x/day.



Doctors gave blood thinner, statins, and blood pressure meds to a stroke patient. Dehydration causes stroke and high blood pressure. Stroke – hemorrhagic (blood vessels break from malnutrition) or thrombotic (narrowed blood vessels, caused by dehydration). Blood pressure medicine can cause stroke. Blood thinner for a thrombotic stroke can lead to hemorrhagic stroke. Cholesterol repairs hemorrhagic stroke. Drinking water is best treatment for stroke, NOT tap water.

Cholesterol number – 250 is good, 300-350 is the sweet spot. Your body can make 75% of the body’s need for cholesterol. Requirement for dietary cholesterol. Need it for the brain, hormones, cell membranes. How many of Alzheimer’s cases today are caused by statins? Liver is good for cholesterol because it has the nutrients needed to process cholesterol.

Iodine – provides protection for radiation, healthy thyroid. But better off eating shellfish. Black squid ink is best protection for radiation.

Gelatin is made from cow skin. Buy cow-based gelatin – ¼ cup per day. Great Lakes Gelatin is a good brand. Stir into fruit juice, make your own gelatin (1 cup gelatin, ½ cup sugar). Boil herbs to make the liquid for the jello.

Ginger for the eyes. 15 slices ginger, 1 1/2 cups water, simmer for 10 minutes, strain. Add ¼ tsp to 1 tsp of the liquid ginger concentrate to 1 cup of water. Fill eye cups and flip on the eyes.



77 y.o. woman with dry macular degeneration, stretch marks, poor blood vessel integrity, dry skin. All due to lack of gelatin. Take 1 tablespoon of gelatin a day and build up.

Neuropathy in feet, varicose veins.



2 teenagers, both tall, both have stretch marks, both have cavities. Take cow feet, fill half as deep with water as the cow feet, make soup.

Sugar from sugar/turpentine is hurting listener’s teeth. Don’t let the sugar touch the teeth. Might need more water, more collagen.

Turpentine dissolves the sludge in joints.

Listener with M.S. wants to control shaking. Beef tendons and cow feet soup.

What was Dr. Daniels’ milk fast calamity?

Ivermectin for cold sores? Malnutrition issue, not herpes. Need connective tissue.

Chronic constipation?

What to do for high blood pressure despite drinking tons of water?

Person on Lasix, diuretics, not drinking many liquids, on oxygen, in hospital, has a pacemaker, 20% of heart left.

Can inverted nipples be fixed?

Listener’s mother was jabbed, dizzy for 1 ½ years, slurred speech, uses a walker, and docs can’t find anything wrong.

Ivermectin may be only drug worth taking.

The noted show where Dr. Daniels introduced us to pure spirits of turpentine was on 11/14/13. https://www.brighteon.com/5d07a983-97f2-4b94-8ef0-5136e98da267







CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/





https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-iodine-gelatin-water-rice-cholesterol-and-other-great-things-for-the-body-and-why-april-25-2022/

