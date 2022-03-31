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TURPENTINE: The Miracle Medicine and Candida Cleaner - Dr Jennifer Daniels on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (ARCHIVED 11.14.13)
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Dr. Jennifer Daniels
Turpentine: The Miracle Medicine and Candida Cleaner
Show Highlights:
-Dr. Daniels gives us a little background history on why she no longer practices medicine and how she ended up in Panama
-Turpentine for healing? Really? Dr. Daniels tells us about this natural substance and how she came to start using it on herself. What is the minimum lethal dose? What kinds of ailments does it heal? Who can use it and how to take it. Warning: This is not medical advice, just observations Dr. Daniels has made and how she has experienced the protocol
-Why candida has become an epidemic; the 3 major causes of fungus
-Why is turpentine taken internally with sugar? Doesn’t the sugar feed the candida? Dr. Daniels explains the chemistry
-A recipe for beautiful skin
-How long does it take to feel the beneficial effects of using turpentine internally
-Hippocrates even used it!
-Can kerosene be substituted for turpentine?
-Reducing hot flashes naturally
-Does it help COPD? And what about the kidneys?
-Dr. Daniels’ answers for beautiful hair
-Rice bran for psoriasis
-Dr. Daniels gives her opinion on taking oregano oil internally
and so much more!!
Turpentine PDF: https://oneradionetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/Turpentine-PDF.pdf
NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
DISCOUNT on VITALITY CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-turpentine-the-miracle-medicine-candida-cleaner-and-much-more-november-14-2013/
Dr. Jennifer Daniels
Turpentine: The Miracle Medicine and Candida Cleaner
Show Highlights:
-Dr. Daniels gives us a little background history on why she no longer practices medicine and how she ended up in Panama
-Turpentine for healing? Really? Dr. Daniels tells us about this natural substance and how she came to start using it on herself. What is the minimum lethal dose? What kinds of ailments does it heal? Who can use it and how to take it. Warning: This is not medical advice, just observations Dr. Daniels has made and how she has experienced the protocol
-Why candida has become an epidemic; the 3 major causes of fungus
-Why is turpentine taken internally with sugar? Doesn’t the sugar feed the candida? Dr. Daniels explains the chemistry
-A recipe for beautiful skin
-How long does it take to feel the beneficial effects of using turpentine internally
-Hippocrates even used it!
-Can kerosene be substituted for turpentine?
-Reducing hot flashes naturally
-Does it help COPD? And what about the kidneys?
-Dr. Daniels’ answers for beautiful hair
-Rice bran for psoriasis
-Dr. Daniels gives her opinion on taking oregano oil internally
and so much more!!
Turpentine PDF: https://oneradionetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/Turpentine-PDF.pdf
NEW WEBSITE as of 8/2021: https://vitalitycycles.com/
DISCOUNT on VITALITY CAPSULES: http://vitalitycycles.refr.cc/jeannam
TOTAL HEALTH ACCELERATOR COURSE; Never Call 911 Again! - https://vitalitycycles.com/products/1581861
FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Report: https://vitalitycycles.com/collections/the-candida-cleaner-report
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-turpentine-the-miracle-medicine-candida-cleaner-and-much-more-november-14-2013/
Keywords
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