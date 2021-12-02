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Fauci and Gates are partners in crime
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
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41 views • December 02, 2021
1. In october 29,2019 Dr Anthony Fauchi and HHS officials discussed using new virus from China to enforce universal vaccines and in 2017, when Donald Trump first took office Dr Fauchi came out with suspicious prediction of infectious disease and a surprised outbreak
https://www.brighteon.com/c55f5069-b6f2-43f2-95fb-57042b83410c
2. NAZI PROPAGANDA: STATE MEDIA BLAMES UNVACCINATED 'FOR THOUSANDS OF COVID DEATHS'
https://www.brighteon.com/2835b1fc-b7b5-41bc-bb7c-1bd8ab01fe3a
3. Owen Shroyer gives his analysis of Donald Trump's choices in addressing the latest accusations surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the Lolita Express.
https://www.brighteon.com/b52ce79d-6016-4164-bf91-7e15d97e65a5
4. In early 2000, Fauci shook hands with Bill Gates in the library of Gates' $147 million Seattle mansion, cementing a partnership that would aim to control an increasingly profitable $60 billion global vaccine enterprise with unlimited growth potential.
https://brutalproof.net/2021/11/the-real-anthony-fauci-bill-gates-big-pharma-and-the-global-war-on-democracy-and-public-health/
5. The Immigration Bureau and the Ministry of Public Health are trying to locate 783 arrivals from the African continent. Air passenger traffic post November 1, when Thailand’s borders were opened more fully to vaccinated travellers, has been lukewarm.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgbT78XFUVs
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