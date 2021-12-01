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DR FAUCI & THE TRUTH EXPOSED ON FILM! MUST BE SHARED!
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278 views • December 01, 2021
In october 29,2019 Dr Anthony Fauchi and HHS officials discussed using new virus from China to enforce universal vaccines and in 2017, when Donald Trump first took office Dr Fauchi came out with suspicious prediction of infectious disease and a surprised outbreak
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