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251) Radiomedicine specialist explains risks of radiation emitted by cell phones
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168 views • March 12, 2022
Credits to ORWELLITO, Mar 11, 2022: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/radiomedicine.html and correction by ElectrosmogPortugal: https://www.brighteon.com/39c3bc3b-4fbb-4cbf-b96e-0785ca480f0b
Radiomedicine specialist explains risks of radiation emitted by cell phones: https://rumble.com/vwzbmx-radiomedicine-specialist-explains-risks-of-radiation-emitted-by-cell-phones.html
Also see:
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far? https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
[the first 3 minutes] 48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why': https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4e610f40-eb57-4358-a4eb-5449e4eec26a
EMF UNIT CONVERSION : https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Indicative biological tolerance standards (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Radiomedicine specialist explains risks of radiation emitted by cell phones: https://rumble.com/vwzbmx-radiomedicine-specialist-explains-risks-of-radiation-emitted-by-cell-phones.html
Also see:
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far? https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
[the first 3 minutes] 48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why': https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4e610f40-eb57-4358-a4eb-5449e4eec26a
EMF UNIT CONVERSION : https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Indicative biological tolerance standards (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
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