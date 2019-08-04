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Retired Marine's message about travel ban goes viral ... it points to a bigger problem in America and why the Founders banned foreign agents from our Government!
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710 views • August 04, 2019
I am posting this not because I am anti any race. I am posting it because American was created as One Nation under God. Knowing this why do we allow those that hate not ZIONISTS run our nation where they were forever banned from our nation in 1819: See this video to better understand who the silent enemy is behind our gate: https://www.brighteon.com/89e74a96-23fb-4fae-8021-0694468dc429
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