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Yossi Gurvitz: When Israel Is Mighty
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50 views • August 03, 2019
part of an extended interview with writer Yossi Gurvitz [ http://ygurvitz.net ] - transcribed & translated from Hebrew to English by Dena Shunra
Originally published in 2012 by David Sheen on You Tube, reposted with thanks to the efforts of all those involved in bringing this information in to the light
Originally published in 2012 by David Sheen on You Tube, reposted with thanks to the efforts of all those involved in bringing this information in to the light
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