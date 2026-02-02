TOOL: Mike Huckabee's 'rhetorical lesson' - smokescreen to bury Epstein–Mossad truth?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Huckabee's 'rhetorical lesson' – smokescreen to bury Epstein–Mossad truth?
The US ambassador to Israel dissects the sentence "Epstein was Mossad" as a "propaganda tool," telling his audience to dismiss it.
💬 "I wonder how many of those 1,200 [people] actually knew that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent. I would say no one, because to anyone's knowledge, it has never been proven documented that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent," the US ambassador says.
Someone's really trying to hush up the Epstein story, huh?
Adding: from the Horse's own message, from new Epstein file release -
🚨 Epstein files reveal 2018 exchange with former Israeli PM about Mossad ties
Jeffrey Epstein: “you should make clear that i dont work for mossad. :)”
Ehud Barak: “You or I?”
Epstein: “that I dont :)”
More on Epstein Mossad, I posted this video on day of released files:
💥'Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad spy' - (in the files too) - Former CIA officer John Kiriakou
https://www.brighteon.com/8a832396-d13c-41e9-9c34-d7548e0b8df5
video and description👍 @geopolitics_prime