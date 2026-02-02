BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
TOOL: Mike Huckabee's 'rhetorical lesson' - smokescreen to bury Epstein–Mossad truth?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1346 followers
0
35 views • 20 hours ago

Mike Huckabee's 'rhetorical lesson' – smokescreen to bury Epstein–Mossad truth?

The US ambassador to Israel dissects the sentence "Epstein was Mossad" as a "propaganda tool," telling his audience to dismiss it. 

💬 "I wonder how many of those 1,200 [people] actually knew that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent. I would say no one, because to anyone's knowledge, it has never been proven documented that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent," the US ambassador says. 

Someone's really trying to hush up the Epstein story, huh?

Adding: from the Horse's own message, from new Epstein file release - 

🚨 Epstein files reveal 2018 exchange with former Israeli PM about Mossad ties

Jeffrey Epstein: “you should make clear that i dont work for mossad. :)”

Ehud Barak: “You or I?”

Epstein: “that I dont :)”

More on Epstein Mossad, I posted this video on day of released files: 

💥'Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad spy' - (in the files too) - Former CIA officer John Kiriakou

 https://www.brighteon.com/8a832396-d13c-41e9-9c34-d7548e0b8df5


video and description👍 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

The AI Supremacy War: How China outsmarted the West and how we can fight back

Belle Carter
ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

ICE shooting suspect had prior violent encounter with agents, records show

Belle Carter
Decentralized Dawn: Humanity&#8217;s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Decentralized Dawn: Humanity’s awakening and survival against the digital overlords

Kevin Hughes
