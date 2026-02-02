Mike Huckabee's 'rhetorical lesson' – smokescreen to bury Epstein–Mossad truth?

The US ambassador to Israel dissects the sentence "Epstein was Mossad" as a "propaganda tool," telling his audience to dismiss it.

💬 "I wonder how many of those 1,200 [people] actually knew that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent. I would say no one, because to anyone's knowledge, it has never been proven documented that Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad agent," the US ambassador says.

Someone's really trying to hush up the Epstein story, huh?

Adding: from the Horse's own message, from new Epstein file release -

🚨 Epstein files reveal 2018 exchange with former Israeli PM about Mossad ties

Jeffrey Epstein: “you should make clear that i dont work for mossad. :)”

Ehud Barak: “You or I?”

Epstein: “that I dont :)”

More on Epstein Mossad, I posted this video on day of released files:

💥'Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad spy' - (in the files too) - Former CIA officer John Kiriakou

https://www.brighteon.com/8a832396-d13c-41e9-9c34-d7548e0b8df5





