💥🔯 Former CIA officer: "Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad spy" - Adding: below Found in the files today about this:
Jeffrey Epstein was a Mossad "access agent," not a lone criminal — a stark new allegation that was made by former CIA officer John Kiriakou during an interview on the podcast The Diary of a CEO.
His role was to run a blackmail operation targeting the global elite.
An island, endless funds, underage victims, and hidden cameras formed a trap to compromise presidents, CEOs, and royalty for intelligence purposes.
The ex-officer states that only a state intelligence service could have secured Epstein's lenient plea deal and laundered his wealth.
His conclusion is blunt:
💬 "He was a spy. I feel very confident in that assessment."
🚨 Epstein files reveal 2018 exchange with former Israeli PM about Mossad ties
Jeffrey Epstein: “you should make clear that i dont work for mossad. :)”
Ehud Barak: “You or I?”
Epstein: “that I dont :)”