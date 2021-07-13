© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Column, Boris Johnson, has NO statistical Evidence and Dr Sucharit Bahkdi gives Medical reasons, why we did not need a vaccine.
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • July 13, 2021
INTERVIEW WITH DR BAKHADI (Planet Lockdown Segment)
https://www.brighteon.com/46a09007-b76a-4641-913d-5b91e9152afb
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
'Vaccine' Reduces Risk of Disease' No Evidence
Top Microbiologist Dr Sucharit Bahkdi, ridicules the reasoning for the actions taken around the world to vaccinate people against fake plandemic covid_19.
"Risk of enforcing legal restrictions.."
CPS say ALL 270 cases under the Coronovirus Act are UNLAWFUL
Johnson says he is moving away from 'legal' restrictions, when those restrictions he calls 'legal' were imposed unlawfully
FULL UK COLUMN SHOW 07 JULY, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wyss31QlmRqj/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:31 - Latest Simultaneous Lockdown Briefings Preparing For The Permanent New Abnormal
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
https://www.brighteon.com/46a09007-b76a-4641-913d-5b91e9152afb
The full film, when released, will be available at https://www.PlanetLockdownFilm.com
'Vaccine' Reduces Risk of Disease' No Evidence
Top Microbiologist Dr Sucharit Bahkdi, ridicules the reasoning for the actions taken around the world to vaccinate people against fake plandemic covid_19.
"Risk of enforcing legal restrictions.."
CPS say ALL 270 cases under the Coronovirus Act are UNLAWFUL
Johnson says he is moving away from 'legal' restrictions, when those restrictions he calls 'legal' were imposed unlawfully
FULL UK COLUMN SHOW 07 JULY, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wyss31QlmRqj/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Alex Thomson with today's UK Column News.
00:31 - Latest Simultaneous Lockdown Briefings Preparing For The Permanent New Abnormal
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.