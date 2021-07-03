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Planet Lockdown, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, This Is Not A Killer Virus, Covid_19 not the killer virus the government want you to be believe.
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87 views • July 03, 2021
Covid_19 (and all the variants) are not the killer virus the government want you to be believe
Every day in Germany 2,500 people die. 10 die with Covid_19, similar to flu.
However, 1,000 die because of hearth attack, 800 die of cancer, and at least 50 are dying because of Pneumococcal pneumonia, five times more than Covid_19, so what is the big deal about all of this asks Dr Sucharit Bhakti and says we should forget it and get back to normal life again.
"It's time to start thinking and stop believing"
Dr Sucharit Bhakti
Every day in Germany 2,500 people die. 10 die with Covid_19, similar to flu.
However, 1,000 die because of hearth attack, 800 die of cancer, and at least 50 are dying because of Pneumococcal pneumonia, five times more than Covid_19, so what is the big deal about all of this asks Dr Sucharit Bhakti and says we should forget it and get back to normal life again.
"It's time to start thinking and stop believing"
Dr Sucharit Bhakti
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