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BILL COOPER, 9/11, AND THE ILLUMINATI - XENDRIUS (VIDEO)
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98 views • October 21, 2020
Milton William "Bill" Cooper was murdered by the Illuminati when they sent Deputy Sheriff Joseph Allen Goldsmith from the Apache County Sheriff's Office to kill him in Eager, AZ (at Bill's home) on 11/06/2001. He was shot down in his home's driveway, and "law enforcement" said it was because he brandished a weapon at them. When asked why law enforcement was at his home, they said it was to serve an arrest warrant on him for federal tax charges from paying insufficient taxes back in 1998, but the TRUTH was because he told the world the Illuminati was going to pull off 9/11, how they would do it, and whom they would blame for it THREE MONTHS BEFORE IT HAPPENED, and then they murdered him two months after 9/11. They wanted to time the arrest (aka murder) to occur at the exact same date and time as the 9/11 False Flag event. This original date for the warrant service is in the actual police report. WOW! The Apache County Sheriffs Office (ACSO) initially planned to arrest Cooper on September 11, 2001, but that attempt had to be canceled because of a possible security breech. Three years later, after numerous promotions from the lowest rank of Deputy Sheriff, the then Commander Joseph Allen Goldsmith (the man who murdered Bill Cooper) was also killed by the Illuminati, and made it to look like a recreational motorcycle accident. So at least that ADAM HENRY got what was coming to him. This tactic is often used to tie up loose ends since DEAD MEN DON'T TALK. Anyone buying into the government's "official story" definitely has their head inserted up their asshole. You are either Awake to this man's genius, or you are UNCONSCIOUS, there isn't too much gray area with Bill. He did his research, and shared the Truth with anyone that was Waking Up. He really became famous worldwide when he stated on a live radio broadcast back in June of 2001 (3 months before the False Flag Event took place), that there would be "so called" terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. He also predicted it would be blamed on Osama Bin Laden. THEN, on 09/11/2001, that was the OFFICIAL STORY pushed out by the US Government and MSM. We now know that the USA, Israel, and the UK Covert Intelligence Agencies and the Deep State pulled off the entire False Flag event; World Trade Center 1, 2, and 7 were taken down with explosives and an energy weapon; no Muslim terrorists were involved; and NO PLANES CRASHED ON 9/11. Real heroes are remembered by the date they were killed, fake heroes are remembered by the date they were born.
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BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
Xendrius
https://www.youtube.com/user/Xendrius
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
Xendrius
https://www.youtube.com/user/Xendrius
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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