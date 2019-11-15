LASIK eye surgery needs to stop, former FDA adviser says ...

Even though LASIK has been around for 20 years in the U.S., one former FDA adviser has said the procedure should be taken off the market.Just like any operation LASIK has risks and benefitsThis evening…What is LASIKComplications of LASIKWhat conditions increase risk of complicationsTreatments of complications- both traditional and alternativeMost complications develop because a patient had a previous eye condition like dry eyes, high astigmatism or KeratoconusNeed to be especially cautious with undiagnosed keratoconus. This is a condition when the surface of the eye develops a cone like shape which leads to difficulty with glasses and contactsI have performed 1000 of LASIK procedures in the past- including operating on my family members. It is a safe effective procedure when done properly for the right patient and the right condition1) Do you really need LASIK? If you are happy with glasses and contacts do not get it performed. Complications occur even with the best surgeon2) Avoid high volume discount LASIK centers. High volume does not mean quality! Don’t be a number in an assembly line3) A new state of the art Laser does not mean you will get state of the art results. Companies are marketing new features but these may lead to new complications!!Lastly don’t despair if you have a LASIK complication. My practice deals with treating patients with complications of LASIK using safe none surgical alternatives.Check out my Podcast on LASIK SurgeryFind out more about alternative treatmentswww.HealingTheEye.comPlease send your eye records for a free no obligation consultationwww.freeconsult.us