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LASIK eye surgery needs to stop, former FDA adviser says ...
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281 views • November 15, 2019
Even though LASIK has been around for 20 years in the U.S., one former FDA adviser has said the procedure should be taken off the market.
Just like any operation LASIK has risks and benefits
This evening…
What is LASIK
Complications of LASIK
What conditions increase risk of complications
Treatments of complications- both traditional and alternative
Most complications develop because a patient had a previous eye condition like dry eyes, high astigmatism or Keratoconus
Need to be especially cautious with undiagnosed keratoconus. This is a condition when the surface of the eye develops a cone like shape which leads to difficulty with glasses and contacts
I have performed 1000 of LASIK procedures in the past- including operating on my family members. It is a safe effective procedure when done properly for the right patient and the right condition
1) Do you really need LASIK? If you are happy with glasses and contacts do not get it performed. Complications occur even with the best surgeon
2) Avoid high volume discount LASIK centers. High volume does not mean quality! Don’t be a number in an assembly line
3) A new state of the art Laser does not mean you will get state of the art results. Companies are marketing new features but these may lead to new complications!!
Lastly don’t despair if you have a LASIK complication. My practice deals with treating patients with complications of LASIK using safe none surgical alternatives.
Check out my Podcast on LASIK Surgery
https://www.brighteon.com/90f1ff50-8bf5-4bf3-96b7-ce77a1193557
Find out more about alternative treatments
www.HealingTheEye.com
Please send your eye records for a free no obligation consultation
www.freeconsult.us
Just like any operation LASIK has risks and benefits
This evening…
What is LASIK
Complications of LASIK
What conditions increase risk of complications
Treatments of complications- both traditional and alternative
Most complications develop because a patient had a previous eye condition like dry eyes, high astigmatism or Keratoconus
Need to be especially cautious with undiagnosed keratoconus. This is a condition when the surface of the eye develops a cone like shape which leads to difficulty with glasses and contacts
I have performed 1000 of LASIK procedures in the past- including operating on my family members. It is a safe effective procedure when done properly for the right patient and the right condition
1) Do you really need LASIK? If you are happy with glasses and contacts do not get it performed. Complications occur even with the best surgeon
2) Avoid high volume discount LASIK centers. High volume does not mean quality! Don’t be a number in an assembly line
3) A new state of the art Laser does not mean you will get state of the art results. Companies are marketing new features but these may lead to new complications!!
Lastly don’t despair if you have a LASIK complication. My practice deals with treating patients with complications of LASIK using safe none surgical alternatives.
Check out my Podcast on LASIK Surgery
https://www.brighteon.com/90f1ff50-8bf5-4bf3-96b7-ce77a1193557
Find out more about alternative treatments
www.HealingTheEye.com
Please send your eye records for a free no obligation consultation
www.freeconsult.us
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