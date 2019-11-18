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LASIK eye surgery complications. Should you have LASIK? What to do if you have complications.
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28 views • November 18, 2019
Just like any operation LASIK has risks and benefits. Should you have LASIK?
What is LASIK
Complications of LASIK
What conditions increase risk of complications
Treatments of complications- both traditional and alternative
Most complications develop because a patient had a previous eye condition like dry eyes, high astigmatism or Keratoconus
Need to be especially cautious with undiagnosed keratoconus. This is a condition when the surface of the eye develops a cone like shape which leads to difficulty with glasses and contacts
Lastly don’t despair if you have a LASIK complication. My practice deals with treating patients with complications of LASIK using safe none surgical alternatives.
Find out more about alternative treatments
www.HealingTheEye.com
Please send your eye records for a free no obligation consultation
www.freeconsult.us
What is LASIK
Complications of LASIK
What conditions increase risk of complications
Treatments of complications- both traditional and alternative
Most complications develop because a patient had a previous eye condition like dry eyes, high astigmatism or Keratoconus
Need to be especially cautious with undiagnosed keratoconus. This is a condition when the surface of the eye develops a cone like shape which leads to difficulty with glasses and contacts
Lastly don’t despair if you have a LASIK complication. My practice deals with treating patients with complications of LASIK using safe none surgical alternatives.
Find out more about alternative treatments
www.HealingTheEye.com
Please send your eye records for a free no obligation consultation
www.freeconsult.us
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