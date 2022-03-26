Dr Jennifer Daniels - Doing Your Health Regime Without A Doctor on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (10.25.16)

ShoShow Highlights:

-What does Dr. Daniels think of near infrared saunas?

-What if anything (besides blood donation) can be done for hemochromatosis? Hereditary hemochromatosis (he-moe-kroe-muh-TOE-sis) causes your body to absorb too much iron from the food you eat. Excess iron is stored in your organs, especially your liver, heart and pancreas. Too much iron can lead to life-threatening conditions, such as liver disease, heart problems and diabetes.

-Colonoscopies don’t decrease mortality. What the doctor does would be considered rape and sodomy if the doctor wasn’t licensed. -What to do for a 10 year old boy that can’t process at a normal speed?

-Hydrochloric acid for the lymph system?

-How to tell if your liver is working? You wake up not tired and without aches and pains. -What to do for a boil

-How to treat a bunion

-Treating shingles with the turpentine protocol at Vitality Capsules.

-A listener was prescribed zeffix (lamivudine) for a liver virus. Lamividine destroys the liver. Discontinue and take milk thistle.

-How to treat a ganglion cyst? Cysts are a toxin storage area, often found in high friction areas. Ingest ¼ cup castor oil plus ¾ tsp. turpentine. Castor oil is purgative and stimulates cells to dump their toxins.

-Working in front of computer screens can cause miscarriages. Get a protective screen from LessEMF.com.

-Kidneys get damaged from high pressure and diabetic medications.

-Opposed to all chlorella and green powders. Drink the fresh vegetables instead.

-Colloidal silver doesn’t give the pathogens an exit and won’t work without cleansing. Couple with Vitality Capsules or prunes.

-Skip hair testing and cellular blood work. Take the intervention instead. A broad spectrum of trace minerals will displace toxic minerals.

-Shilajit – buyer beware, know the source.

-Colon cancer has been confused with worm infestation of colon. Turpentine will help with worms.

-Surgery for varicose veins not recommended. If they’re big and huge, means a toxic environment with the valves are clogged with junk. Increase water, increase organic foods and vegetables.

-Bleeding hemorrhoids ever since giving birth. If periodic, it’s usually parasites releasing their offspring. Take Vitality Capsules and turpentine. and more!!!





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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-october-25-2016/

REFERENCED PODCAST: Why Are They Testing - https://www.brighteon.com/8d08eda9-267a-4612-88b8-1d6015b6a08b