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Nationwide Emergency Alert: 2:20 on 8/11 - Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony - Jeep ad
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165 views • August 12, 2021
Bob and Aaron discuss these timely matters:
The Nationwide Emergency Alert at 2:20 Wednesday 8/11 was a software installation
"After the test is completed, you may have to reboot your device to return it to normal operation."
Tokyo Paralympics - Code 22 sports and Code 54 (x10) events
Tokyo Olympics - Closing Ceremony occult ritual with extensive time-binding
Jeep Renegade Latitude ad - signaling the time reset at revealing of the lawless one
Here's a video we referred to: Decoding the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LV (Battle of the Ages) & the Time Loop Commercial
https://www.brighteon.com/a700f0dd-5ba1-46ce-b1ce-3443171509f2 (We talk about this commercial starting at about 17:36)
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Nationwide Emergency Alert at 2:20 Wednesday 8/11 was a software installation
"After the test is completed, you may have to reboot your device to return it to normal operation."
Tokyo Paralympics - Code 22 sports and Code 54 (x10) events
Tokyo Olympics - Closing Ceremony occult ritual with extensive time-binding
Jeep Renegade Latitude ad - signaling the time reset at revealing of the lawless one
Here's a video we referred to: Decoding the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LV (Battle of the Ages) & the Time Loop Commercial
https://www.brighteon.com/a700f0dd-5ba1-46ce-b1ce-3443171509f2 (We talk about this commercial starting at about 17:36)
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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