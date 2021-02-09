Decoding the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LV (Battle of the Ages) & the Time Loop Commercial

Themes:Fallen/falling angelsIlluminati slaves bringing cycles of chaos (Ordo ab Chao) that lead up to the revealing of the lawless one (antichrist beast)Energy harvesting from Sin CityTime ResetThe Weekend evokes Joker (2019) starring Joaquin Phoenix, and A Clockwork Orange (1971).In our Xfinity DVR recording there is Time-Binding (magic ritual) at a minute during the recording's counter that signals 12 and 13 and 21. It's a Toyota commercial called, Upstream, that features the story of Paralympic athlete Jessica Long. She's a 13x Paralympic Gold Medalist. (13x means 13 TIME) 13 is the mastery of time number. Jessica swims in water through key scenes in her life. At the end, she has returned to the first of the key scenes, where her mother is on the phone with the adoption agency. As traveling through the river of time, she returns back to the beginning of their story! TIME LOOP / RESETAbout the game itself, many observations are noted. Tom Brady - MVP - the star wears the 12 on his jersey. He plays for the Bucs (bucks are dollars) TIME IS MONEYContent of interest:Blood Red Moons and the One Who Left with a Bag of MoneyAmerica's Fall and the Black Awakening - Decoding Kesha: We R Who We RWhen Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)The Weeknd - Blinding Lights + Paul McCartney - Pretty Boys + Christopher Plummer dies at 91Part 70 - The Sodomite Gateway - A Clockwork Orange"Battle of the AGES"DrudgeReport headline: ""Brady Schools the Children"DrudgeReport headline: "Extreme regimen that keeps Tom forever young..."Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: