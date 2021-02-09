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Decoding the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LV (Battle of the Ages) & the Time Loop Commercial
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530 views • February 09, 2021
Themes:
Fallen/falling angels
Illuminati slaves bringing cycles of chaos (Ordo ab Chao) that lead up to the revealing of the lawless one (antichrist beast)
Energy harvesting from Sin City
Time Reset
The Weekend evokes Joker (2019) starring Joaquin Phoenix, and A Clockwork Orange (1971).
In our Xfinity DVR recording there is Time-Binding (magic ritual) at a minute during the recording's counter that signals 12 and 13 and 21. It's a Toyota commercial called, Upstream, that features the story of Paralympic athlete Jessica Long. She's a 13x Paralympic Gold Medalist. (13x means 13 TIME) 13 is the mastery of time number. Jessica swims in water through key scenes in her life. At the end, she has returned to the first of the key scenes, where her mother is on the phone with the adoption agency. As traveling through the river of time, she returns back to the beginning of their story! TIME LOOP / RESET
About the game itself, many observations are noted. Tom Brady - MVP - the star wears the 12 on his jersey. He plays for the Bucs (bucks are dollars) TIME IS MONEY
Content of interest:
Blood Red Moons and the One Who Left with a Bag of Money
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2011/06/blood-red-moons-and-one-who-left-with.html
America's Fall and the Black Awakening - Decoding Kesha: We R Who We R
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/05/americas-fall-and-black-awakening.html
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights + Paul McCartney - Pretty Boys + Christopher Plummer dies at 91
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2021/02/the-weeknd-blinding-lights-paul.html
Part 70 - The Sodomite Gateway - A Clockwork Orange
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2013/01/part-70-sodomite-gateway-clockwork.html
"Battle of the AGES"
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/05/sports/football/tom-brady-patrick-mahomes-super-bowl.html
DrudgeReport headline: ""Brady Schools the Children"
https://apnews.com/article/nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-super-bowl-new-england-patriots-football-7418cec28100392206508c6a1496cb39
DrudgeReport headline: "Extreme regimen that keeps Tom forever young..."
https://nypost.com/article/tom-brady-diet-fitness-routines/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Fallen/falling angels
Illuminati slaves bringing cycles of chaos (Ordo ab Chao) that lead up to the revealing of the lawless one (antichrist beast)
Energy harvesting from Sin City
Time Reset
The Weekend evokes Joker (2019) starring Joaquin Phoenix, and A Clockwork Orange (1971).
In our Xfinity DVR recording there is Time-Binding (magic ritual) at a minute during the recording's counter that signals 12 and 13 and 21. It's a Toyota commercial called, Upstream, that features the story of Paralympic athlete Jessica Long. She's a 13x Paralympic Gold Medalist. (13x means 13 TIME) 13 is the mastery of time number. Jessica swims in water through key scenes in her life. At the end, she has returned to the first of the key scenes, where her mother is on the phone with the adoption agency. As traveling through the river of time, she returns back to the beginning of their story! TIME LOOP / RESET
About the game itself, many observations are noted. Tom Brady - MVP - the star wears the 12 on his jersey. He plays for the Bucs (bucks are dollars) TIME IS MONEY
Content of interest:
Blood Red Moons and the One Who Left with a Bag of Money
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2011/06/blood-red-moons-and-one-who-left-with.html
America's Fall and the Black Awakening - Decoding Kesha: We R Who We R
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/05/americas-fall-and-black-awakening.html
When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? (Bride Sign- Pt 2)
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights + Paul McCartney - Pretty Boys + Christopher Plummer dies at 91
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2021/02/the-weeknd-blinding-lights-paul.html
Part 70 - The Sodomite Gateway - A Clockwork Orange
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2013/01/part-70-sodomite-gateway-clockwork.html
"Battle of the AGES"
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/02/05/sports/football/tom-brady-patrick-mahomes-super-bowl.html
DrudgeReport headline: ""Brady Schools the Children"
https://apnews.com/article/nfl-tampa-bay-buccaneers-super-bowl-new-england-patriots-football-7418cec28100392206508c6a1496cb39
DrudgeReport headline: "Extreme regimen that keeps Tom forever young..."
https://nypost.com/article/tom-brady-diet-fitness-routines/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
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