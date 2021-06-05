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We are vaccinating people with a toxin says Prof of Viral Immunology. 'Pandoras Needle'
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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262 views • June 05, 2021
Dr. Bridle exposes the Japanese study showing where the spike protein (synthetic mRNA) accumulates in the human body once it gets into the blood stream. This he says explains the reason we are seeing so many adverse reactions. What many people around the world already knew, this is genocide, we now have some solid scientific research to show the mechanism.
Dr. Bridle is an associate professor and viral immunologist in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph. His research interests include developing a better understanding of how the immune system responds to viral infections as well as designing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases.
https://www.brighteon.com/dbc627c9-e6dd-4968-ab92-9ea4230aba51
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genocidespike proteinpandoras needle
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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