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'Dr. Byram Bridle Blows Whistle On Extremely Concerning Japanese Study On Vaccine Lipids & Clotting.
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343 views • June 03, 2021
Dr. Bridle exposes the Japanese study showing where the spike protein (synthetic mRNA) accumulates in the human body once it gets into the blood stream. This he says explains the reason we are seeing so many adverse reactions. What many people around the world already knew, this is genocide, we now have some solid scientific research to show the mechanism.
Dr. Bridle is an associate professor and viral immunologist in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph. His research interests include developing a better understanding of how the immune system responds to viral infections as well as designing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases.
Dr. Bridle is an associate professor and viral immunologist in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph. His research interests include developing a better understanding of how the immune system responds to viral infections as well as designing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases.
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