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ZOOM MEETING! Obama-Pelosi-Holder Prepping Jab Soldiers, White House Goes Off on Vaxxers, Terral Writes To Stew Peters, Condo Collapse Update, and More: July 13, 2021
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1510 views • July 13, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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‘Potentially a death sentence’: White House goes off on vaccine fearmongers
Submitted by Marv
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/biden-covid-vaccination-campaign-499278
Related: Critics slam Biden administration's reported plan to monitor vaccine misinfo in texts: https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-slammed-plans-monitor-text-messages-vaccine-misinformation
Alex Jones: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ecafab5e3211589a4d8f69
Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/e701228b-d9e4-4d29-a1b4-5a0e3b1686f5
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ZOOM MEETING! Barack Obama, Pelosi, Holder – Preparing Their Soldiers for Anarchy and the Mystery Jab
Submitted by Karen
https://ncrenegade.com/zoom-meeting-barack-obama-pelosi-holder-preparing-their-soldiers-for-anarchy-and-the-mystery-jab/
Dr. Lee Merritt Blasts Biden Vax Home Invasions (07.12.2021): https://ncrenegade.com/dr-lee-merritt-blasts-biden-vax-home-invasions/
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Terral Writes Stew Peters (07.13.2021):
Dear Stew Peters:
My name is Terral Croft from https://www.terral03.com and I became aware of your work a few months ago and am watching your video here. My warning message to the University of Maryland Geologists (PDF) is attached to this email. I know you are a busy beaver and one of the good guys, and am trying to keep this brief:
While your vision of the threats growing all around us is quite good, there is something missing, and this message is to help you connect more of the dots. First,
Much of what you see happening with the earth changes, Covid-19 PlanDemic, Lockdowns, coming Martial Law, etc. is directly connected to something coming from space. The Elite/Globalists have been preparing for the Black Star to terraform our planet since long before we were born. That is why the New York Council on Foreign Relations opened the Denver CFR in 1938, as the underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport is the administrative hub of CanAmeriMexico, whether Americans ever wake up to that reality or not. . .
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Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 28 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
‘Potentially a death sentence’: White House goes off on vaccine fearmongers
Submitted by Marv
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/12/biden-covid-vaccination-campaign-499278
Related: Critics slam Biden administration's reported plan to monitor vaccine misinfo in texts: https://www.foxnews.com/media/biden-slammed-plans-monitor-text-messages-vaccine-misinformation
Alex Jones: https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ecafab5e3211589a4d8f69
Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/e701228b-d9e4-4d29-a1b4-5a0e3b1686f5
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ZOOM MEETING! Barack Obama, Pelosi, Holder – Preparing Their Soldiers for Anarchy and the Mystery Jab
Submitted by Karen
https://ncrenegade.com/zoom-meeting-barack-obama-pelosi-holder-preparing-their-soldiers-for-anarchy-and-the-mystery-jab/
Dr. Lee Merritt Blasts Biden Vax Home Invasions (07.12.2021): https://ncrenegade.com/dr-lee-merritt-blasts-biden-vax-home-invasions/
--
Terral Writes Stew Peters (07.13.2021):
Dear Stew Peters:
My name is Terral Croft from https://www.terral03.com and I became aware of your work a few months ago and am watching your video here. My warning message to the University of Maryland Geologists (PDF) is attached to this email. I know you are a busy beaver and one of the good guys, and am trying to keep this brief:
While your vision of the threats growing all around us is quite good, there is something missing, and this message is to help you connect more of the dots. First,
Much of what you see happening with the earth changes, Covid-19 PlanDemic, Lockdowns, coming Martial Law, etc. is directly connected to something coming from space. The Elite/Globalists have been preparing for the Black Star to terraform our planet since long before we were born. That is why the New York Council on Foreign Relations opened the Denver CFR in 1938, as the underground Ark City connected to the Denver Airport is the administrative hub of CanAmeriMexico, whether Americans ever wake up to that reality or not. . .
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 28 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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