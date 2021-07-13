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Situation Update, July 13th, 2021 - They're going to monitor your PRIVATE phone messages now and "correct" vaccine "misinformation"
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91297 views • July 13, 2021
Each day, we seem to reach a horrifying new low in the Orwellian nightmare now gripping modern society. In the latest insanity involving covid and Big Brother, Politico.com reports that the Democratic National Committee plans to “engage fact-checkers” and “work with SMS carriers” (cell phone text messaging) to “dispel misinformation about vaccines” that people send to each other in private texts.

It would be horrifying enough if the federal government was announcing such a diabolical plan, but for an authoritarian, power-crazed political party to demand this power to read and modify all your cell phone texts in real-time is straight-up tyranny, pure and simple.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-13-democrats-plan-to-monitor-your-private-phone-messages-and-correct-vaccine-misinformation.html

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mike adamsamericavaccinehumanitygenocideusapandemicmedical tyrannymisinformationexterminationmonitoringanti-vaxxerscovid-19private messagessituation updatevaccine wars
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