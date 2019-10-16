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Liberal minister Bill Blair lied right to my face
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259 views • October 16, 2019
CCFR YouTube channel
Uploaded on October 14 2019
Original video here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f40e7cf-27ce-40e4-924f-8ffa25d5111f
Bill Blair lied to me - about me! Broken people like this are who the Liberal Party have to offer. We can't continue to do politics like this, it's not sustainable.
Support the work of the CCFR and protect your ability to own and use firearms. We confront people like Bill Blair so you don't have to!
www.firearmrights.ca
Uploaded on October 14 2019
Original video here: https://www.brighteon.com/6f40e7cf-27ce-40e4-924f-8ffa25d5111f
Bill Blair lied to me - about me! Broken people like this are who the Liberal Party have to offer. We can't continue to do politics like this, it's not sustainable.
Support the work of the CCFR and protect your ability to own and use firearms. We confront people like Bill Blair so you don't have to!
www.firearmrights.ca
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