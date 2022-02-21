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Η Dr. Carrie Madej για Υδρα, νανομποτ, γραφένιο που βρήκε στα φιαλίδια των εμβολιων
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574 views • February 21, 2022
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Ο ορος Hydra vulgaris μεταφράζεται ως Λερναία Υδρα αφού
αμφοτερα τα κοβεις και αναγενώνται τα κομμάτια που κόπηκαν. εκτενεστερο βιντεο για το θέμα, εδω
εδω https://www.brighteon.com/78b71e5c-7246-4d5b-bc0f-c20c2f4d2035
με τη συγκλονιστική απόδειξη ότι αυτό ειχε σχεδιαστεί 30 χρονια πριν και το’δειξαν ξεκάθαρα (ως προϊδεασμο) στους Ολυμπιακούς της Βαρκελώνης
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=348072#p348072
Ο ορος Hydra vulgaris μεταφράζεται ως Λερναία Υδρα αφού
αμφοτερα τα κοβεις και αναγενώνται τα κομμάτια που κόπηκαν. εκτενεστερο βιντεο για το θέμα, εδω
εδω https://www.brighteon.com/78b71e5c-7246-4d5b-bc0f-c20c2f4d2035
με τη συγκλονιστική απόδειξη ότι αυτό ειχε σχεδιαστεί 30 χρονια πριν και το’δειξαν ξεκάθαρα (ως προϊδεασμο) στους Ολυμπιακούς της Βαρκελώνης
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
το κανάλι μου στο odysee https://odysee.com/@vasoula2908:8
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=348072#p348072
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