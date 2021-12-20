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(λερναια)ΥΔΡΑ- ο βιοσυνθετικος εφιαλτης που ετοιμαζαν εδω και 30 χρονια...
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1014 views • December 20, 2021
Credits https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters and XtremeRealityCheck.com
Το βιντεάκι με την τελετή έναρξης των Ολυμπιακών
στη Βαρκελώνη (1992) το πήρα από εδώ
https://katohika.gr/sinomosia/barcelona-1992-tipota-stin-tychi/
Το κομμάτι με την ελληνική αποστολή, και το τραγούδι του
Μίκη Θεοδωράκη και την Αγνή Μπάλτσα, το απέσπασα από
το βίντεο της τελετής έναρξης στη Βαρκελώνη εδώ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzGCXdX6gig&;feature=emb_title
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
Το βιντεάκι με την τελετή έναρξης των Ολυμπιακών
στη Βαρκελώνη (1992) το πήρα από εδώ
https://katohika.gr/sinomosia/barcelona-1992-tipota-stin-tychi/
Το κομμάτι με την ελληνική αποστολή, και το τραγούδι του
Μίκη Θεοδωράκη και την Αγνή Μπάλτσα, το απέσπασα από
το βίντεο της τελετής έναρξης στη Βαρκελώνη εδώ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IzGCXdX6gig&;feature=emb_title
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/ArelaIdeo
το σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το καναλι μου στο Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vasoula2908a/
το κανάλι μου στο Rumble https://rumble.com/user/vasoula2908
Τα κανάλια μου στο ΥΤ
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908
https://www.youtube.com/user/vasoula2908asteria
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