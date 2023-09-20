Create New Account
2023-09-10 Comments and Questions regarding Dr. Shankara Chetty's position on Covid-19
Full interview:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FYLJuLUaHiQIAZDG9490veX85GtDyPEw/view 

Excerpt of interview:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tbuj4LaxaYhahvfKE-Z18FtKJZJNaNLz/view

Evectiviology.com: https://effectiviology.com/ad-hominem-fallacy/#Types%20of%20Ad%20Hominem%20Arguments

Boggles the mind:  https://idioms.thefreedictionary.com/boggles+the+mind

Cause and Effect:  https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/cause-and-effect

Long Covid:  https://rumble.com/v30wc0i-arthur-firstenberg.html 

4-minutes clip:  https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1649446733946994688/ 

Hazan claimed 'Virus in poop' study:  https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/exchange-with-Hazan.pdf

Stefan Lanka - Why I Quit Being a Virologist:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/t9Gh588qS8Va/

One of the most important videos:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/qVDjPx0fLpdA/ 

The Covid-19 Deception Webinar:  https://www.brighteon.com/097659cc-1817-4652-9ae6-23f300d72b90 

Covid-19 is a Deception - Here's Why:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ibzyoutJ6PKyJOMkk74UAQvw1ttGLpGf/view 

The 5G - Covid Injection Global Genocide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/18CFI5g5Xqueh4FNpmHtXYDxlA2GqlFgC/view 

The End of Germ Theory:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/GtquJS6xOSdb/ 

Substack article:  https://faiezkirsten.substack.com/p/comments-and-questions-regarding 



 






 




 

Keywords
pseudosciencecovid-19sars-co-v2

