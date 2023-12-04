My CAROB SEED STASH from 100+ year old tree in central Perth MVI_6492

Watch ‘EK ‘Appleseed’ Lippenmeyer’s RANDOM SPREAD of CAROB SEEDS have GROWN IN THE WILDERNESS! Perth’:
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5e6e5bfd-0c59-4c7d-a260-1d52e50bd11a
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/208e1c20-b077-42f5-a55a-3c4d3f42d624
Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/13e3408c-fd90-4223-96b9-ecb6a1c5e3de
Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5a99ef52-6554-4f5d-89f5-f6686afb8069
I was elated to discover that my random spreading of hundreds and hundreds of carob seeds along the John George Walk Trail up to a decade ago, and over perhaps 3 or 4 years, finally has borne fruit. I had given up on any of them ever germinating, let alone growing, and some of them have. I just don’t want some eco-purist deciding that they must be removed, due to being non-natives. They are an invaluable food source. Wilderness food is crucial for the feeding of people in tough times. We need to encourage wild food, and learn which foods are edible, from weeds to shrubs, fruits, and trees.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.