P.2 EK ‘Appleseed’ Lippenmeyer’s RANDOM SPREAD of CAROB SEEDS have GROWN IN THE WILDERNESS! Perth MVI_5994

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5e6e5bfd-0c59-4c7d-a260-1d52e50bd11a

I was elated to discover that my random spreading of hundreds and hundreds of carob seeds along the John George Walk Trail up to a decade ago, and over perhaps 3 or 4 years, finally has borne fruit. I had given up on any of them ever germinating, let alone growing, and some of them have. I just don’t want some eco-purist deciding that they must be removed, due to being non-natives. They are an invaluable food source. Wilderness food is crucial for the feeding of people in tough times. We need to encourage wild food, and learn which foods are edible, from weeds to shrubs, fruits, and trees.