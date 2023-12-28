Wellness Superheroes | 2023: A Year in Review

In this episode, we wrap up 2023, that has been a momentous learning experience.
We desire to THANK YOU, our viewers, for your views, comments and inspiration!
We are declaring your health victories for 2024!
Episodes Highlighted:
Niacin: Time to Get Real - https://youtube.com/live/Ia14x_5gbyU?feature=share
The Hydro Shot: Benefits of Molecular Hydrogen & Nitric Oxide - https://youtu.be/izdcjoE6I_g
SilverKare Colloidal Silver - https://youtu.be/CELR8QbAtNw
Cell Activation - https://youtu.be/Yjn7vNu9CSk
Conscious & Sacred Body Languages - https://youtu.be/QsTf4ctyoNs
Love Your Liver & Vitamin A Toxicity - https://youtu.be/x7avNxbjT84
Grounding: Recharge Your Batteries - https://youtu.be/GoCwOCt4pi8
NEW WEBSITE LAUNCH - https://patchingsuperheroes.com
Connect with us - https://linktr.ee/wellnesssuperheroes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.