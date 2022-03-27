© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
369 views • March 27, 2022
- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'? (Plz Don't)
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
EPISODE ONE: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic. The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV2.
EPISODE TWO: Monkey Business. Polio, the Measles, and How It All Began…
EPISODE THREE: The Mask of Death: Smallpox, The Plague and The Spanish Flu
EPISODE FOUR: AIDS – The Deadly Deception
EPISODE FIVE: Genetic Sequencing The Virus That Isn’t There
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2:
How did it all begin?
How could the scientific establishment have possibly gotten so big a story so wrong?
Everyone knows the story of Polio... or do they?
What from that story is actual history and what is medical marketing?
How did a small branch of the scientific establishment come to convince the world polio was the result of a virus and not from environmental toxins?
Learn what the actual experiments were upon which this theory was based - and how shockingly unconvincing they are.
Discover too how the medical establishment’s efforts to squeeze the symptoms of polio into a virus model formed the very foundation of modern virology, and how that commercially successful model has steered modern science ever since, evidence be damned.
Subscribe and Download: https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
--
THE VIRAL DELUSION (Part 1) Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Conciousness-Rising - 633 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YZEuwBf3Fgzr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/consciousness-arise/
- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)
- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you have a 'Dis'-ease?
- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'? (Plz Don't)
- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?
- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?
EPISODE ONE: Behind The Curtain of The Pandemic. The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV2.
EPISODE TWO: Monkey Business. Polio, the Measles, and How It All Began…
EPISODE THREE: The Mask of Death: Smallpox, The Plague and The Spanish Flu
EPISODE FOUR: AIDS – The Deadly Deception
EPISODE FIVE: Genetic Sequencing The Virus That Isn’t There
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
--
The Viral Delusion Part 2:
How did it all begin?
How could the scientific establishment have possibly gotten so big a story so wrong?
Everyone knows the story of Polio... or do they?
What from that story is actual history and what is medical marketing?
How did a small branch of the scientific establishment come to convince the world polio was the result of a virus and not from environmental toxins?
Learn what the actual experiments were upon which this theory was based - and how shockingly unconvincing they are.
Discover too how the medical establishment’s efforts to squeeze the symptoms of polio into a virus model formed the very foundation of modern virology, and how that commercially successful model has steered modern science ever since, evidence be damned.
Subscribe and Download: https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
--
THE VIRAL DELUSION (Part 1) Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic. The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lSSlS7acUhXa/
--
TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]
The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. Timeline + Content:
00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement
00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'
01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials
01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials
02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke
03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials
04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D
Video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/
https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794
https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299
--
Conciousness-Rising - 633 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YZEuwBf3Fgzr/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/consciousness-arise/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.