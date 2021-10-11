FILTERING ALLOWS NSA EXA-SCALE SUPERCOMPUTERS TO CONTROL ALL DISTRIBUTION & VISIBILITY OF CONTENT

They don’t care about social media posts like YouTube, Facebook, etc., because Shadow Government Supercomputers, sitting on top of every Tier One Server in the world, control all DISTRIBUTION & VISIBILITY OF CONTENT.It is done to prevent credible information developing from credible online sources and reaching legitimate victims or the public at large. It is called ‘FILTERING’!Only if the general public do a direct search for the data or information posted by the activist, whistle blower, etc., even be seen, nor can the data or information posted by the whistle blower or activist even be seen by the general public, because they can’t search for you if they don’t know you exist.Even if these directed energy attacks really happened, these media news casts are just another example of ‘INDIRECTION’.Do you think that the Shadow Government (U.S. DoD & Intelligence Agencies) would ever allow such evidence of their atrocities to be broadcast over live so-called main stream media for the world to see?Such news casts of these directed energy attacks are a form of disinformation (lies) and misinformation (half-truths) called ‘INDIRECTION’ which is essentially pointing the finger of blame at others but using third persons or parties to do it instead of pointing the finger yourself, to divert attention or blame from yourself. Here the Shadow Government is using INDIRECTION to diver attention and blame away from CIA DIA Contractors who are responsible for these human rights atrocities on American citizens, to the Russians and Chinese. Directed energy attacks and no touch torture is used for various reasons including training research and development in artificial super intelligence technologies.It is Nonsense. Just More Cyber theater, nothing more.Bryan Tew at BITCHUTE, BRIGHTEON, RUMBLE, TIKTOK & INSTAGRAMBRYAN TEW @ BITCHUTEBRYAN TEW @ BRIGHTEONBRYAN TEW @ RUMBLEBRYAN TEW @ INSTAGRAMBRYAN TEW @ TIKTOKCIA Trauma Based Mind Control involves the use of constant disruptions of the victims communications, financial transactions, etc., at regular intervals to solicit emotional responses from the Mind Control victim which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data while simultaneously portraying the victim as delusional, crazy, etc., to discredit the victim. This is called the HYPER GAME THEORY.It is based on the mathematical model known as the Hyper Game Theory. The process is endless and can be activated at will by the supercomputer which has remotely hijacked all mt computers, tablets, smartphones, etcHyper Game Theory basically is a mathematical model applying Game Theory to Decision Tree Modeling proving, mathematically, that by perpetually and constantly altering any value in the model one can perpetually and constantly alter that models expected outcome. In CIA DIA Trauma Based Mind Control the model is the Mind Control victim.Trauma Based Mind Control involves the use of constant disruptions of the victims communications, financial transactions, etc., vandalism and theft of property, etc., even directed energy torture, etc., all at regular intervals to solicit emotional physical and psychological responses from the Mind Control victim which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM data while simultaneously portraying the victim as delusional, crazy, etc., to discredit the victim. This is called the HYPER GAME THEORYHyper Game Theory is achieved by PERPETUALLY basing ones next move off the opponents last move, meaning the game never ends because there is always a next move to be made. Always a higher optimum to choose fromThe idea is to force victim into a never ending series of responses (electromagnetic emission patterns of the brain) which can be remotely measured and integrated back into RNM dataThey have a whole bag of tricks to kill, menticize and/or set up and frame the victim and have him thrown into a mental institutionIt's all a deadly game of deception and manipulation nothing more. Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not accept anything the RNM system interrogates you about as truth. The system is designed to remotely capture random bits of your senses and then to fabricate stories based on whatever it captures injected back into the subconscious of the trauma based mind control victim at speed of light to interrogate and harass the victim with no other intention than to distract and torture the victim into submission to the systems influence