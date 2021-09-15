AUSTRALIAN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER (NSW) CONFIRMS CONTACT TRACING IN POST-COVID NEW WORLD ORDER

THE MAJOR INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES HAVE WEAPONIZED NEUROSCIENCE! COVID 19 IS A NEURO-WEAPON



It is a Neuro-Weapon to turn the world into a neuro-society, neuro-economy, etc. A Deadly White Rabbit used as a Eugenics Program to control and reduce the global population, using Climate Control and other forms of Missattribution, Disinformation & Misinformation to achieve their insidious goals.



Notice that the leak of CORONAVIRUS was synchronized with Chinese Lunar New Year. The largest mass movement migration of people in the world



The new 'novel' CORONAVIRUS is not a global pandemic at all. It was meticulously planned. A new form of neuro-warfare unleashed on the world under a secret United Nations protocol, using a viral delivery system which will rapidly infect the entire human race, which was quickly and unexplainably found in other countries where those infected had no direct or indirect connection to China at all



With rapid advances in Medicine, Chemistry, Engineering, and other disciplines, Neuroscience now includes the study of Cellular, Molecular, Structural, Functional and Evolutionary Development of the human body, including the mind and central nervous system



With molecular & cellular studies of individual nerve cells, Neuroscience is no longer just a field of medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by the major intelligence agencies of the world



It is an controlled endemic which was meticulously planned. A new form of neuro-warfare unleashed on the world under a secret United Nations protocol, using a viral delivery system which will rapidly infect the entire human race. China was just the first stage of a global release of the virus, quickly and unexplainably found in other countries where those infected had no direct or indirect connection to China at all. cies of the world, who are seeking to transform the world into a multilateral neuro-society & neuro-economy to follow the carefully orchestrated collapse of the currency based system, which has already begun with new crypto currency exchanges rapidly developing between governments around the world



COVID-19 is a Biotech Engineered Viral Based Delivery System for new nanoparticulates that are naturally self-assembling and self-replicating allowing for an active and adaptive biological block-chain of self functioning - nanoscaffolding - neuro-tech that can easily, reproducibly, self modify in each newly infected host



Once infected the nanotechnology & biotechnology migrates through the blood stream to the brain and adheres to the neurotransmitters of the victims brain, allowing for the nanoparticles to speak to and decode those neurotransmitters through a process called transcranial brain stimulation achieved through the infrastructure of a global system of thousands of Exascale Supercomputers, already in place, using electromagnetic low frequency waves emitted from towers, satellites and mobile platforms. Enough to monitor the brain waves of every human being on Earth who is actively plugged into the system



COVID-19 was a secretly controlled global release of genetically engineered biotechnology using nanoparticulates as a basic strong-arm for the re-design and re-structure of the biological blood stock and DNA gene pool of the entire human race. That is why they so quickly found new cases of COVID-19 around the world that had no connection at all to China. These new cases of infections have been retroactively traced to people who never visited China and had no direct or indirect contact with anyone else who did



It is neuro-warfare being utilized as a viral scaffolding system so that each new host infected by COVID-19 provides a rapid multiplier for infection of other humans creating a global delivery system of nanoparticulates for the genetic re-engineering and new evolutionary development of mankind, from Human to Trans-Human; for the introduction of NEURO-REALITY to forcefully integrate humanity into a new cybernetic evolution of mankind for the global transformation of the human race by the re-engineering of global patterns of neuro-tech to turn the world into a multilateral neuro-society & neuro-economy culminating in a new One World Order



You will be ostracized, isolated, fined and eventually arrested. As unvaccinated and caught inside North America and Europe you will be unable to ever leave, treated as a public health and safety risk and eventually removed from society into isolation centers, called FEMA Camps



Did you see how fast the Chinese and other countries mapped out the genetic structure and DNA of COVID-19 so quickly for the purpose of identification of the virus and a potential vaccine to be developed?



In other words, the vaccine for COVID-19 already existed before the controlled release of the virus, at least for those 'good people' who work for and/or obey the Shadow Government and Deep State