CELLPHONE RADIATION INCREASES WHEN YOU WATCH SOMETHING "THEY" DON'T WANT YOU TO WATCH

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After La Quinta Columna made this video, they were banned from Twitch.
Bitchute also deleted this video soon after it was uploaded.
Please share this video everywhere.
Anyone STILL hanging on to their "smart" phone clearly has a death wish and is beyond saving.
Mirrored from: https://www.brighteon.com/d986ff07-c53a-4b17-9ada-88a047cdf5a2