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CELLPHONE RADIATION INCREASES WHEN YOU WATCH SOMETHING "THEY" DON'T WANT YOU TO WATCH
Birth of a New Earth
Birth of a New Earth
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879 views • March 08, 2022
Here's the evidence folks. They are targeting people through smartphones. Claire Edwards says: In this video, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna shows that people watching his channel on "smart" phones are being deliberately attacked by microwaves, including highly damaging pulsations. So if you watch things that make you a "dissident" in the eyes of those controlling the Twitch platform, you become a target for microwaves, but if you watch any old rubbish, you receive a dose of radiation that is only what is needed for the streaming and no more. That's not to say it's not damaging because your mobile/cell phone is killing you anyway, but this is deliberate and deadly targeting. As Delgado says, it's like holding the meter right next to a microwave oven.
After La Quinta Columna made this video, they were banned from Twitch.
Bitchute also deleted this video soon after it was uploaded.
Please share this video everywhere.
Anyone STILL hanging on to their "smart" phone clearly has a death wish and is beyond saving.

Mirrored from: https://www.brighteon.com/d986ff07-c53a-4b17-9ada-88a047cdf5a2
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radiationtargeted individualticellphones
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