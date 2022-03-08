© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
250) AI is microwaving you when you watch videos it doesn't want you watching
Follow
4
Share
Report
3384 views • March 08, 2022
In this video, Ricardo Delgado of La Quinta Columna shows that people watching his channel on "smart" phones are being deliberately attacked by microwaves, including highly damaging pulsations. So if you watch things that make you a "dissident" in the eyes of those controlling the Twitch platform, you become a target for microwaves, but if you watch any old rubbish, you receive a dose of radiation that is only what is needed for the streaming and no more.
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
COMIENZAN SU GRAN RESET - PROGRAMA 270: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA270-:1
By now, LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel on TWITCH was banned.
Also see:
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far? https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
[the first 3 minutes] 48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why': https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4e610f40-eb57-4358-a4eb-5449e4eec26a
EMF UNIT CONVERSION : https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Indicative biological tolerance standards (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Credits to LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
COMIENZAN SU GRAN RESET - PROGRAMA 270: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA270-:1
By now, LA QUINTA COLUMNA channel on TWITCH was banned.
Also see:
235) Pandemic 2021 Summary Report – What have we learned so far? https://www.brighteon.com/abaf6483-cf8b-4116-a00a-b968f6f128c4
[the first 3 minutes] 48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why': https://www.brighteon.com/watch/4e610f40-eb57-4358-a4eb-5449e4eec26a
EMF UNIT CONVERSION : https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Indicative biological tolerance standards (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.