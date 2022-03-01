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PSEC - 2022 - Important Things To Know About The Power Grids | 432hz [hd 720p]
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42 views • March 01, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - Important Things To Know About The Power Grids" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton and TLBtalk CEO Roger Landry discuss:
- Why there will not be full scale nuclear war
- Why the nuclear reactors won't melt down if the jab kills everyone who works there
- Cyber Polygon: no hackers, inside job required!
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry
Hashtags: #cyberpolygon #nuclear #war #covid #worldeconomicforum
Metatags Space Separated: cyberpolygon nuclear war covid worldeconomicforum
Metatags Comma Separated: cyberpolygon, nuclear, war, covid, worldeconomicforum
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PYYLS9Yfj7c6/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1345525802363523091?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Important-Things-To-Know-About-The-Power-Grids---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw6xq9-psec-2022-important-things-to-know-about-the-power-grids-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/y93KAxt
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/31668c6b-a4fb-4b2d-b939-fa26268f6daa
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RCuLxu4GKsG4EVy
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5938d9827448e74e840a99b81acde339d8262e97aee7e059847c299106ad2dce&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75697_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
- Why there will not be full scale nuclear war
- Why the nuclear reactors won't melt down if the jab kills everyone who works there
- Cyber Polygon: no hackers, inside job required!
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry
Hashtags: #cyberpolygon #nuclear #war #covid #worldeconomicforum
Metatags Space Separated: cyberpolygon nuclear war covid worldeconomicforum
Metatags Comma Separated: cyberpolygon, nuclear, war, covid, worldeconomicforum
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PYYLS9Yfj7c6/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1345525802363523091?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---Important-Things-To-Know-About-The-Power-Grids---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vw6xq9-psec-2022-important-things-to-know-about-the-power-grids-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/y93KAxt
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/31668c6b-a4fb-4b2d-b939-fa26268f6daa
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/RCuLxu4GKsG4EVy
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5938d9827448e74e840a99b81acde339d8262e97aee7e059847c299106ad2dce&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/75697_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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