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“My Name is Bill Gates, King of Kings”
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112 views • October 06, 2021
The evidence is in. Gene-manipulating injections advertised as a “vaccine for covid 19” have killed and injured millions of people. Instead of providing immunity to an alleged virus, the shots actually harm the immune system and turn it against us. The spike proteins created by the shots spread out to attack major organs in the body, leading to a thousand and one different health problems, including heart attacks, myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, blood clots, spontaneous abortions, neurological disorders, depression, and death.
https://truthcomestolight.com/my-name-is-bill-gates-king-of-kings/
Bill Gates prophecied in the scriptures
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3ea9a8-3263-4060-ace1-ee59a9e04b3c
https://truthcomestolight.com/my-name-is-bill-gates-king-of-kings/
Bill Gates prophecied in the scriptures
https://www.brighteon.com/5e3ea9a8-3263-4060-ace1-ee59a9e04b3c
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