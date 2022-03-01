Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - CDC Report-HEART FAILURE Mortality On the Rise! (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.17.16)

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The show's title is: CDC Report: Heart Failure Mortality is on the Rise
No Surprise here. Dr Daniels reveals how modern therapy for heart failure actually worsens the condition and contributes to mortality. Tune in Think Happens.
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