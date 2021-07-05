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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Supplemental Additives (ARCHIVED Radio Show 06.18.13)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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48 views • July 05, 2021

People are seeking to avoid dangerous chemicals and unwittingly expose themselves to the same additives that are contained in pharmaceuticals. Dr Daniels will examine some pharmaceutical additives that have found their way into supplements, the health consequences and what you can do.


 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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