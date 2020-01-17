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UN Comes Clean Admits Vaccine Death And Damage Cover Up
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368 views • January 17, 2020
Leaked Video! Head U.N. Scientist Admits Vaccines Are Killing People - Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist of the WHO, admitting in a secret meeting that vaccines kill people and they do not know why.
On Dec 2nd and 3rd the UN funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, they have not conducted adequate safety studies.
Original video https://www.brighteon.com/283a0f6a-e109-42bb-867a-1c6bf646d330
On Dec 2nd and 3rd the UN funded WHO held a Global Vaccine Safety Summit where scientists admitted that vaccines are killing people, adjuvants in the vaccines are part of the problem, they have not conducted adequate safety studies.
Original video https://www.brighteon.com/283a0f6a-e109-42bb-867a-1c6bf646d330
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