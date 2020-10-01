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Masques Cancérogènes ! - Silvano Trotta
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101 views • October 01, 2020
1er octobre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Masques-cance%CC%81roge%CC%80nes:8
Silvano Trotta : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Savez-vous ce que vous inhalez à travers votre masques ?
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/chronique-covid-ndeg29-sante-publique-france-t-elle-manipule-les-chiffres
https://link.breitbart.com/view/5f1f358ed630ad1c2f7238d9cujdp.etry/028a3848
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRQJxkxQG1s
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.varmatin.com/justice/il-developpe-une-narcolepsie-cataplexie-apres-un-vaccin-ses-parents-recoivent-139-million-deuros-160703
https://planetes360.fr/le-milliardaire-elon-musk-refuse-de-se-faire-vacciner-contre-le-coronavirus-et-traite-bill-gates-de-cretin/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2020926
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_Cjet14e9M
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30453-7/fulltext
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-test-kits-contaminated-covid-19-a4403021.html
Silence on vaccine : https://www.brighteon.com/c82eccbc-c19c-46b8-8c55-42ca915bf6c7
VAXXED en VOST : https://www.brighteon.com/74901964-1a54-4b7a-a338-b90d3c6e299a
VAXXED II (en anglais) : https://www.brighteon.com/0705e2e9-9102-42e6-b266-47389b8a9f05
Sur les tests :
Le prélèvement nasal : https://lesmoutonsenrages.fr/2020/10/02/le-prelevement-nasal/
Coronavirus : un test nasal a percé la paroi du cerveau d’une Américaine : https://www.cnews.fr/monde/2020-10-02/coronavirus-un-test-nasal-perce-la-paroi-du-cerveau-dune-americaine-1004137
Silvano Trotta : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Savez-vous ce que vous inhalez à travers votre masques ?
Sources :
http://www.francesoir.fr/opinions-tribunes/chronique-covid-ndeg29-sante-publique-france-t-elle-manipule-les-chiffres
https://link.breitbart.com/view/5f1f358ed630ad1c2f7238d9cujdp.etry/028a3848
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRQJxkxQG1s
https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
https://www.varmatin.com/justice/il-developpe-une-narcolepsie-cataplexie-apres-un-vaccin-ses-parents-recoivent-139-million-deuros-160703
https://planetes360.fr/le-milliardaire-elon-musk-refuse-de-se-faire-vacciner-contre-le-coronavirus-et-traite-bill-gates-de-cretin/
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2020926
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_Cjet14e9M
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanres/article/PIIS2213-2600(20)30453-7/fulltext
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-test-kits-contaminated-covid-19-a4403021.html
Silence on vaccine : https://www.brighteon.com/c82eccbc-c19c-46b8-8c55-42ca915bf6c7
VAXXED en VOST : https://www.brighteon.com/74901964-1a54-4b7a-a338-b90d3c6e299a
VAXXED II (en anglais) : https://www.brighteon.com/0705e2e9-9102-42e6-b266-47389b8a9f05
Sur les tests :
Le prélèvement nasal : https://lesmoutonsenrages.fr/2020/10/02/le-prelevement-nasal/
Coronavirus : un test nasal a percé la paroi du cerveau d’une Américaine : https://www.cnews.fr/monde/2020-10-02/coronavirus-un-test-nasal-perce-la-paroi-du-cerveau-dune-americaine-1004137
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