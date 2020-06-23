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Silence on vaccine
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189 views • June 23, 2020
Vaccination: arnaque financière ou génocide messianique? première partie: "Silence on vaccine"
Import YT 4 juillet 2013 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2K7ZLLCFGg
Chaîne YT BioticTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-5QzbwkKnohEZPcrc4NjJQ
Egalement la playlist sur les vaccins de Biotic TV : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PY_TazH2tAc&;list=PL4CLDHssby8k8C1mN6qPzixzbKTb2V3o4
Quelques liens:
http://initiativecitoyenne.be/article-prevenar-13-documents-confidentiels-accablants-113700156.html
http://tvkasos-reportages.over-blog.com/article-le-plus-grand-menteur-franc-ma-on-il-y-a-un-nid-en-france-pasteur-louis-1822-1895-n-etait-pas-115456994.html
http://rustyjames.canalblog.com/archives/2013/07/18/27663445.html#utm_medium=email&;utm_source=notification
http://www.enfants-autistes.com/enfants_autistes/Le_scintillement_electromagnetique_des_ecrans_inhibe_la_glande_pineale.html
Import YT 4 juillet 2013 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2K7ZLLCFGg
Chaîne YT BioticTV : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-5QzbwkKnohEZPcrc4NjJQ
Egalement la playlist sur les vaccins de Biotic TV : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PY_TazH2tAc&;list=PL4CLDHssby8k8C1mN6qPzixzbKTb2V3o4
Quelques liens:
http://initiativecitoyenne.be/article-prevenar-13-documents-confidentiels-accablants-113700156.html
http://tvkasos-reportages.over-blog.com/article-le-plus-grand-menteur-franc-ma-on-il-y-a-un-nid-en-france-pasteur-louis-1822-1895-n-etait-pas-115456994.html
http://rustyjames.canalblog.com/archives/2013/07/18/27663445.html#utm_medium=email&;utm_source=notification
http://www.enfants-autistes.com/enfants_autistes/Le_scintillement_electromagnetique_des_ecrans_inhibe_la_glande_pineale.html
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