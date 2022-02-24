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Army of YAH - 0002 – Prophetic Dream: The TRUE State of the Union (The Poop Dream)
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What are mustard, Joe Biden, & a whole lotta poop doing in the same dream? Discover the TRUE state of the union and multiple ways that you can begin to fight back.
Introducing the: Army of YAH. Enlist today
www.ArmyOfYAH.com
Video 0001 - Our Primary Objective, Roe v Wade
here: https://www.brighteon.com/68b8bd42-456c-4bbd-8407-797b5c95e5ff
Introducing the: Army of YAH. Enlist today
www.ArmyOfYAH.com
Video 0001 - Our Primary Objective, Roe v Wade
here: https://www.brighteon.com/68b8bd42-456c-4bbd-8407-797b5c95e5ff
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