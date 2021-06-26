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Late Nite Paradigm Shift! FBI Problems, Sen. Ron Johnson and Dr. Korey MD, Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams, overview!
Farmer Jones
Farmer Jones
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411 views • June 26, 2021
1. FBI as the foremost terrorists in the US. Dinesh D’Souza: https://youtu.be/NYrICfo3FSw

2. Bill still: Rumble: Maria Bartiromo Sen Ron Johnson and Dr. Pierre Kory: https://rumble.com/vit2ub-maria-bartiromo-keep-trashing-me-ill-keep-telling-the-truth-3618.html

3. Stew Peters: Moderna Vaccine Leaked admissions!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ao9neGyc2x3E/

4. Rochester NY.: Drugs and Guns! State Police Arrest Husband of Rochester Mayor in Relation to Criminal Investigation https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/state-police-arrest-husband-of-rochester-mayor-in-relation-to-criminal-investigation_3824169.html Download our app to read more at https://ept.ms/DownloadApp

5. Dr. Lee Merritt and Mike Adams: https://www.brighteon.com/47c07826-ebc8-4826-95ba-bdd6ab13d708

6. Nano Particles: https://www.bitchute.com/video/0DQauWFtm7mI/

7. FBI stopped from seizing safe deposit boxes by Judges TRO! https://justthenews.com/accountability/watchdogs/judge-stops-feds-seizing-safe-deposit-boxes-85m-raid-without-giving-legal
8. Sky news: Biden whispering. https://youtu.be/fd7zNI-Ydso

9. Ecocide: CHD. Does turning off the water to orchards and farms constitute Ecocide?https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ecocide-new-legal-definition/

10. Freedom meme! https://rumble.com/viy1ad-five-finger-death-punch-gone-away.html

You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018

Here’s the Patreon account to help support the channel monthly. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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farmer jonesron johnsonlee merritt
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