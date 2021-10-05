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PSEC - 2021 - He-Man & She-Ra - The Lost Episodes | The Quest For Chicken | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • October 05, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - He-Man & She-Ra - The Lost Episodes | The Quest For Chicken" -- With Skeletor trying to steal all of Eternia's chicken, He-Man is on the clock to help the Sorceress heal a yeast infection that if left unchecked -- could destroy the very fabric of space-time itself.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Gordon Houdini, C84, Commodore, Southpark, Filmation, Misc
Hashtags: #heman #cartoon #comedy #mashup #meme
Metatags Space Separated: heman cartoon comedy mashup meme
Metatags Comma Separated: heman, cartoon, comedy, mashup, meme
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pY6qGsirzrmQ/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---He-Man---She-Ra---The-Lost-Episodes---The-Quest-For-Chicken---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnbv51-psec-2021-he-man-and-she-ra-the-lost-episodes-the-quest-for-chicken-432hz-h.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/4rEZ1UF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2fdc7acf-661f-4402-93ae-a3d022440c0c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/JyHBWJtZSgf58fR
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=e20f131ac454c8355f9dc1bbb243286c5f814592f4bebb594971b98da64fa866&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/433/psec-2021-he-man-amp-she-ra-the-lost-episodes-the-quest-for-chicken-43
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/47779_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Gordon Houdini, C84, Commodore, Southpark, Filmation, Misc
Hashtags: #heman #cartoon #comedy #mashup #meme
Metatags Space Separated: heman cartoon comedy mashup meme
Metatags Comma Separated: heman, cartoon, comedy, mashup, meme
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pY6qGsirzrmQ/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---He-Man---She-Ra---The-Lost-Episodes---The-Quest-For-Chicken---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnbv51-psec-2021-he-man-and-she-ra-the-lost-episodes-the-quest-for-chicken-432hz-h.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/4rEZ1UF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2fdc7acf-661f-4402-93ae-a3d022440c0c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/JyHBWJtZSgf58fR
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=e20f131ac454c8355f9dc1bbb243286c5f814592f4bebb594971b98da64fa866&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/433/psec-2021-he-man-amp-she-ra-the-lost-episodes-the-quest-for-chicken-43
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/47779_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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