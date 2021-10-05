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PSEC - 2021 - He-Man & She-Ra - The Lost Episodes | The Quest For Chicken | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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10 views • October 05, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - He-Man & She-Ra - The Lost Episodes | The Quest For Chicken" -- With Skeletor trying to steal all of Eternia's chicken, He-Man is on the clock to help the Sorceress heal a yeast infection that if left unchecked -- could destroy the very fabric of space-time itself.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.

Participants List: Dave Kelso, CC / Fair Use: Gordon Houdini, C84, Commodore, Southpark, Filmation, Misc
Hashtags: #heman #cartoon #comedy #mashup #meme
Metatags Space Separated: heman cartoon comedy mashup meme
Metatags Comma Separated: heman, cartoon, comedy, mashup, meme


WATCH / DOWNLOAD --

On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/pY6qGsirzrmQ/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---He-Man---She-Ra---The-Lost-Episodes---The-Quest-For-Chicken---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vnbv51-psec-2021-he-man-and-she-ra-the-lost-episodes-the-quest-for-chicken-432hz-h.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/4rEZ1UF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/2fdc7acf-661f-4402-93ae-a3d022440c0c
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/JyHBWJtZSgf58fR
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=e20f131ac454c8355f9dc1bbb243286c5f814592f4bebb594971b98da64fa866&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/433/psec-2021-he-man-amp-she-ra-the-lost-episodes-the-quest-for-chicken-43
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/47779_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html


PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --

LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Keywords
cartooncomedymememashupheman
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy