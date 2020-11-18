It would be a brave person to bet against Donald Trump'_ Jones.

It would be a brave person who was prepared to bet, even now, against Donald Trump says Sky News host Alan Jones.Mr Jones said he suspects the Trump team is in the process of gathering “irrefutable evidence of criminal collusion” in the fallout of the US election.He said under an Executive Order of 2018, signed by President Trump, the government has the power to arrest and seize the assets of any organisation or individual who attempted to alter the result of the 2020 election."This Trump Executive Order about rigging elections, which he signed into existence on September 12, 2018, means clearly that the net can be cast very wide," Mr Jones said.It comes after US attorney Sidney Powell, who is part of Donald Trump's legal team said, "this is a massive election fraud" and that she was very concerned it involved "Dominion and its Smartmatic software" used to count votes in the US election."You have heard Sidney Powell talk about so much voter fraud it was like coming out of a fire hose," Mr Jones said.“I have been saying for some time, it would be a brave person who was prepared to bet, even now, against Donald Trump.DEEP STATE WILL BE DEFEATED by Attorney Lin Wood