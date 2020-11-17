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DEEP STATE WILL BE DEFEATED by Attorney Lin Wood
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81249 views • November 17, 2020
VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE = (ExcitingNews) Earlier today Trump campaign attorney L. Lin Wood said: “Joe Biden and the People Like Him Who Have Been Trying to Steal This Election – Will All Go to Jail” [Please Share] The Magnanimous Donald J Trump
Amazing Acts of Kindness of Our 45th President by Dr Michael Yeager (Author)
Our 45th President is an amazing accomplished man that God has blessed. This book is written to help people have a deeper understanding of Mr. Trump's heart. Here is a man who has been very successful in life and yet carries a deep Compassion for everyday hard-working men and women. These are stories I have gathered of his great acts of kindness and generosity, most of them to strangers. There are also stories of him turning impossible situations into success stories!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
Amazing Acts of Kindness of Our 45th President by Dr Michael Yeager (Author)
Our 45th President is an amazing accomplished man that God has blessed. This book is written to help people have a deeper understanding of Mr. Trump's heart. Here is a man who has been very successful in life and yet carries a deep Compassion for everyday hard-working men and women. These are stories I have gathered of his great acts of kindness and generosity, most of them to strangers. There are also stories of him turning impossible situations into success stories!
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07...
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