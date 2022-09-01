“Psy Ops” -- Psychological Operations

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The cultic control cabal wants us either eliminated or under their full dominance. They have a long-planned mind control agenda with multiple modalities, poisons and technologies, to guide the remaining population into their intended tyranny. We are victims of an elaborate system of these psychological operations. Awareness will help stop this. (Program notes)